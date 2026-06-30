On This Day, June 30, 1973: George Harrison bumped Paul McCartney out of the #1 spot on the Hot 100

On This Day, June 30, 1973...

George Harrison hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)," from his #1 album Living in the Material World.

The song actually bumped the Paul McCartney & Wings hit “My Love” from the top spot, pushing it to down to #2. It marked the first and only time that two former Beatles held the top two spots on that chart.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)” was one of three Harrison songs to hit #1 over the course of his solo career. The others were “Got My Mind Set on You” in 1987 and “My Sweet Lord/Isn't It a Pity” in 1970.

In December, a new video for "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" was released, directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

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