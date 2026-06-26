On This Day, June 26, 1965: The Byrds hit #1 with ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’

On This Day, June 26, 1965…

The Byrds hit #1 on the Billboard singles chart with their debut single, a cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man." It became the first recording of a Dylan song to reach number one on any pop music chart.

The track would be one of two #1 hits for the group. The other, "Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)," would top the chart six months later.

Dylan's version of the song appeared on his 1965 album Bringing It All Back Home. The Byrds' version was released less than a month after Dylan's, and became the title track of their debut album.

Both versions of the song have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

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