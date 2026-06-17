On This Day, June 17, 1981: Roger Waters played his last full concert with Pink Floyd

On This Day, June 17, 1981...

Pink Floyd wrapped the 31-date The Wall Tour at London’s Earl’s Court, the final show of a five-night stand at the venue. It was Roger Waters’ last full concert with the band.

The tour launched in February 1980 in support of Pink Floyd's concept album, The Wall, visiting the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. It featured pyrotechnics and elaborate staging, including an airplane that flew over the audience and crashed into a giant wall onstage. The wall also got torn down at the end of each show.

Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985, two years before their next tour, 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour. He later reunited with his bandmates to perform at Live 8 in July 2005.

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