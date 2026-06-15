On This Day, June 15, 1986: The Police, U2, & more headline final show of Conspiracy of Hope tour

On This Day, June 15, 1986…

The Police, U2 and Peter Gabriel were among the artists who performed at the final stop of the Conspiracy of Hope tour, a six-show tour organized on behalf of Amnesty International to raise awareness of human rights issues and celebrate the organization's 25th anniversary.

The all-day show took place at New Jersey’s Giants Stadium, with The Police closing the concert. The concert was also the last of three Conspiracy of Hope dates played by the band, marking Sting, Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers' first shows together since the group broke up following the Synchronicity tour in 1984.

Other artists on the New Jersey bill included Bryan Adams, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, Jackson Browne, Yoko Ono, Howard Jones, Joan Baez and Lou Reed.

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