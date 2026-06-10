On This Day, June 10, 1975: Eagles released their fourth studio album, 'One Of These Nights'

On This Day, June 10, 1975…
The Eagles released their fourth studio album, One Of These Nights, which is widely regarded as their commercial breakthrough.
The album featured three top-10 hits: the title track, which became the band's second #1 single; Lyin' Eyes"; and "Take It to the Limit," featuring Randy Meisner on lead vocals.
The record became the Eagels' first #1 album on the Billboard 200 and went on to be certified four-times Platinum.
One Of These Nights earned the band a Grammy nomination for album of the year and their first Grammy award, winning best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals.
In May, Eagles released a deluxe edition of the album featuring a new mix of the record and a previously unreleased 1975 concert.
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