On This Day, July 9, 1995: Grateful Dead played their last show with Jerry Garcia

On This Day, July 9, 1995…

The Grateful Dead headlined a show at Soldier Field in Chicago, the band’s last concert with founding member Jerry Garcia.

He died one month later on Aug. 9 from a heart attack.

The surviving members of the Grateful Dead decided to disband, although in 1998, members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Mickey Hart formed a new band with other musicians. Dubbed The Other Ones, they performed mostly Grateful Dead tunes, went on tour and released a live album in 1999.

In 2000, Dead member Bill Kreutzmann joined The Other Ones for a tour excluding Lesh, who returned in 2002. That tour marked the first time all four surviving members of The Dead toured together since Garcia’s death.

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