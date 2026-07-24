On This Day, July 24, 1993: U2 hit #1 with 'Zooropa'

On This Day, July 24, 1993 ...

U2 landed their third #1 album with their eighth studio release, Zooropa.

The album, inspired by the band’s Zoo TV Tour, had the Irish rockers experimenting with alternative rock and electronic dance music.

Zooropa spent two weeks on top of the chart, despite a lack of hit singles. Three tracks were released from the album — "Numb," featuring spoken word verses by guitarist The Edge, "Lemon" and "Stay (Faraway, So Close!)." Only "Stay (Faraway, So Close!)" hit the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #61.

The album would go on to win the Grammy for best alternative music album.

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