On This Day, July 20, 1975: Bruce Springsteen launched Born to Run tour

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 20, 1975…

Ahead of the release of his third studio album, Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen launched a new tour at the Palace Theater in Providence, Rhode Island.

The show marked Steve Van Zandt’s first official gig as a member of The E Street Band and also the live debut of the future classic “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.” Other songs in the set included "Born to Run," “Thunder Road,” “Rosalita” and more.

Born to Run was released August 25, 1975, and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It has gone on to be considered one of the greatest albums of all time and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Van Zandt is still a member of The E Street Band, although he left in 1984 shortly before the Born in the U.S.A. tour. He returned when Springsteen reunited the group in 1995 after a six-year breakup.

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