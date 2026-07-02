On This Day, July 2, 2005: Pink Floyd performs together for the first time in 24 years at Live 8

On This Day, July 2, 2005…

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason reunited for the first time in 24 years for a performance in London as part of the Live 8 concerts.

The benefit events, organized by Bob Geldof, celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Live Aid charity concerts and were timed to precede the G8 conference happening a few days later in Auchterarder, Scotland.

Prior to the show, the classic Pink Floyd lineup last performed together in June 1981 before Waters' departure from the group.

Their set at Live 8, which marked the final full reunion of the classic Pink Floyd lineup, featured classic Pink Floyd tunes "Speak to Me," "Breathe (In the Air)/Breathe (Reprise)," "Money," "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb."

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