On This Day, July 17, 1981: Journey releases 'Escape'

On This Day, July 17, 1981…

Journey released their seventh studio album, Escape, which hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went on to become a huge hit for the band.

The record was the band’s first with keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who replaced founding member Greg Rolie after his departure in 1980.

Escape featured the track "Don't Stop Believin'," written by frontman Steve Perry, guitarist Neal Schon and Cain, which peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to become a signature tune for the band. In 2022, the song was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The album also featured the hit power ballad “Open Arms,” which peaked at #2 on the singles chart, becoming Journey's highest charting single ever, and “Who’s Crying Now,” which peaked at #4.

The album launched the band into superstardom. It has been certified Diamond by the RIAA and is the band’s most successful studio album.

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