On This Day, July 10, 1965: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction"

On This Day, July 10, 1965…

The Rolling Stones hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which was their first #1 single.

The track, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, appeared on the band's third studio album Out of Our Heads.

The tune went on to become a Stones classic, and to this day is a staple of their live shows. In 1998, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and in 2006 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

Throughout their career, The Stones have had eight #1 hits, their last being 1978’s “Miss You.”

