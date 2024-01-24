On This Day, January 24, 2017: Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks dies at 69

On This Day, January 24, 2017…

Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks died by suicide in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69.

Born Claude Hudson Trucks, Butch joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1969 and played with them throughout their career. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 1995.

His nephew, guitarist Derek Trucks joined the ABB in 1999 and went on to form the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Derek's brother, Duane Trucks, is the drummer for Widespread Panic.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.