On This Day, Jan. 28, 1985: 'We Are the World' was recorded in Los Angeles

An all-star lineup of musicians came together in a studio in Los Angeles to record the charity single “We Are the World.”

Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian, the tune featured artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Steve Perry and more.

"We Are the World" released in March 1985 and raised more than $63 million for a newly formed organization called United Support of Artists for Africa (USA for Africa) to help with the famine crisis in the region.

The song went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for a month. It later became the first single to be certified multi-Platinum, earning a four-time Platinum certification by the RIAA.

