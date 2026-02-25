On This Day, Feb. 25, 1998: Bob Dylan wins three Grammys for his album 'Time Out of Mind'

Bob Dylan won three Grammy Awards, including album of the year, for his 30th studio album, Time Out of Mind.

The record also won best contemporary folk album and Dylan won best male rock vocal performance for the track “Cold Irons Bound.”

Dylan also performed the song “Love Sick” during the ceremony. During the performance, background dancer Michael Portnoy ripped off his shirt and danced around the band with the words “Soy Bomb” painted on his chest.

Over the course of his career, Dylan has won 10 Grammys, and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1992.

Other winners that evening included Elton John for best male pop vocal performance for "Candle in the Wind 1997" and James Taylor for best pop album for Hourglass.

