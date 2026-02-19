On This Day, Feb. 19, 1985: Mick Jagger releases debut solo album

On The Feb. 19, 1985…

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger released his debut solo album, She's The Boss.

The album was produced by Jagger, Nile Rodgers and others, and featured contributions from The Who’s Pete Townshend, guitarist Jeff Beck, Herbie Hancock and Sly and Robbie.

It later caused some friction between Jagger and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, who felt Jagger's priority should be the band.

She's The Boss peaked at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's lead single "Just Another Night," which featured Beck on guitar, went on to peak at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock charts. The follow-up single, "Lucky in Love," was a top-40 hit.

Jagger went on to release three more solo albums, his last being 2001's Goddess in the Doorway.

