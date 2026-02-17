On This Day, Feb. 17, 1973: Free play their final show ever

The rock band Free played their final show ever in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The band, made up of Paul Rodgers, Paul Kossoff, Andy Fraser and Simon Kirke, formed in London in 1968. Their biggest hit was the iconic tune “All Right Now,” which was a top-5 hit in the U.S.

Fraser left the band in 1972. Kossoff was replaced for the 1973 tour, which was in support of the band's sixth and final studio album, Heartbreaker.

Following the breakup of the band, Rodgers and Kirke would go on to form Bad Company with Mott The Hoople’s Mick Ralphs and King Crimson’s Boz Burrell. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

