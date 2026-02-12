On This Day, Feb. 12, 2007: The Police announce reunion tour during Los Angeles press conference

One day after reuniting for a performance at the 49th annual Grammy Awards, The Police held a press conference at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, where they confirmed rumors they would be reuniting for a world tour.

The band performed at the press conference, which was also billed as a rehearsal. They played such classic tunes as “Message in a Bottle,” “Roxanne,” “Can’t Stand Losing You” and more.

The tour would be The Police’s first tour together in over 20 years, and it marked the band’s 30th anniversary.

The reunion tour kicked off in Vancouver in May and featured four North American legs, as well as shows in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

It wrapped in August 2008 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

