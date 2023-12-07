On This Day, December 7, 1991: U2 hits #1 with 'Achtung Baby'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, December 7, 1991…

U2 hit #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with their seventh studio album, Achtung Baby, produced by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno. Unlike their previous records, the band incorporated new sounds into the project, including alternative rock, industrial music and electronic dance music.

U2 released five singles from the record, including “One” and “Mysterious Ways,” which both hit the top 10, as well as “The Fly,” “Even Better Than the Real Thing” and “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses.”

The band promoted the album with the multimedia-intensive Zoo TV Tour, and is currently celebrating the record with their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

