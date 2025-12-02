On This Day, Dec. 2, 2012: Led Zeppelin receives the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC

Rockers Led Zeppelin were celebrated as Kennedy Center Honorees at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

Jack Black handled the intro, calling the band — made up of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and the late John Bonham — "the greatest rock 'n' roll band of all time."

The tribute also featured several performances, including the standout "Stairway to Heaven" by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, with Bonham's son, Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit.

Also celebrating Led Zeppelin were Foo Fighters, who performed "Rock and Roll"; Kid Rock, who performed "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" and "Ramble On"; and Lenny Kravitz, who performed "Whole Lotta Love."

KISS is among the 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees and will be honored at a ceremony on Dec. 7.

