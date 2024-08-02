On This Day, August 2, 1962: Robert Allen Zimmerman legally changes his name to Bob Dylan

On This Day, August 2, 1962...
In his book Chronicles, Dylan explained that he was inspired to change his name after he saw an article about jazz performer David Allyn and later some poems by Dylan Thomas. He considered the names Robert Allyn and Robert Dylan, before finally deciding on Bob Dylan.
Dylan's music career in the early '60s is about to be explored in a new movie, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as the legendary rocker. It is expected to hit theaters in December.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.