On This Day, April 14, 1979: The Doobie Brothers hit #1 with ‘What A Fool Believes’

On This Day, April 14, 1979…

The Doobie Brothers landed their second #1 single with “What A Fool Believes.” They first hit #1 in 1974 with the single “Black Water.”

Written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, the song was originally recorded and released by Loggins for his 1978 album, Nightwatch.

The Doobie Brothers version, released in July 1978, featured McDonald on lead vocals and appeared on the band's eighth studio album, Minute by Minute.

The song went on to win Grammys in 1980 for song of the year and record of the year. It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2024.

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