Tesla covers Queen’s ‘Spread Your Wings’ for new album 'Homage'

Rockers Tesla are getting ready to release a new covers album, Homage, and they're previewing it with the release of their take on Queen's 1977 track "Spread Your Wings," which originally appeared on Queen's sixth studio album, News of the World.

"'Spread Your Wings' for me was the song I always wanted to record by Queen," says Tesla's Brian Wheat. "I always felt it was the one song they had in their catalog that should've been a massive hit, but wasn't because it was overshadowed by 'We Are the Champions' and 'We Will Rock You' on the News of the World album."

"It was also a song written by John Deacon, who was the band's secret weapon and whom not many people talk about, the quiet one, shall we say," he adds.

Homage, dropping July 17, has the band covering songs by such artists as Bob Seger, Supertramp, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, James Brown, Elvis Presley and more. It also includes one original song, "Never Alone."

The album is available for preorder now.

Next up, Tesla is set to join Mötley Crüe on their The Return of the Carnival of Sins Tour, which begins July 17 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at Teslatheband.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.