Tedeschi Trucks Band explores 'different sounds' with 'Future Soul' album

Tedeschi Trucks Band recently released their sixth studio album, Future Soul, and according to guitarist Derek Trucks, their aim was to try something different this time around.

The band's previous studio offering — a conceptual quadruple album called I Am the Moon, recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown — left a lot of room for sonic exploration. In contrast, Future Soul is a decidedly song-focused record, forgoing the extended jams for a tighter and more angst-filled collection of 11 songs.

“We felt like the curveball this time would to be like short and sweet, concise,” Trucks tells ABC Audio, “instead of doing four albums, do one.”

He says to do that, he and his wife and bandmate Susan Tedeschi brought on producer Mike Elizondo and went into the record thinking, “Let's try to find some different sounds.”

“It felt much more, I believe, aggressive,” he says. “Especially the drum sounds and everything. And it makes you lean a little different and play a little different.”

As for the writing process, the former Allman Brothers Band guitarist says when the band gets together, ideas and sounds start floating around. But he notes, “There's always a few songs in everyone's back pocket.”

“It was a really fun record to make,” Trucks says. “I've never done a record quite like that, where it was just every song felt like it would probably be the best song on other records, which was fun.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band are currently on tour and play Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday. They are also booked to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 3. A complete list of tour dates can be found at TedeschiTrucks.com.

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