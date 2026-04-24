Tedeschi Trucks Band dedicate performance of ‘Feelin Alright?’ to the late Dave Mason

Tedeschi Trucks Band took time out of their latest show to pay tribute to late Traffic co-founder Dave Mason, who passed away April 19 at the age of 79.

The group was headlining their Sun, Sand and Soul Festival 2026 in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Thursday when they decided to cover Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright?,” which was written by Mason.

"I'm just going to have to dedicate this one to an amazing musician, an amazing songwriter, who just passed recently who was a dear friend of ours, for Dave Mason," Susan Tedeschi told the crowd, as shown in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube. "This is one of his songs. Just gonna send it out to him, up there in heaven, jamming with all the cool guys."

Tedeschi Trucks Band have performed the tune in the past, with Susan and Derek Trucks most recently performing it in November with Teddy Swims as part of Joe Cocker’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Feelin’ Alright?” appeared on Traffic’s 1968 sophomore album. The song has gone on to be covered by a variety of artists, most notably Cocker, who left off the question mark in the title and made it a hit.

Also paying tribute to Mason is Mick Fleetwood, who posted a carousel of photos of them together, including one of Mason during his brief tenure with Fleetwood Mac. He also wrote of his friendship with Mason, ending the post with, "I love the friend I have lost," before sending his love to Mason's wife, Winifred Wilson.

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