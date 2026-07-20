Tedeschi Trucks Band cancels festival appearances due to Susan Tedeschi's appendix surgery

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of Tedeschi Trucks Band at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Tedeschi Trucks Band has been forced to cancel some upcoming appearances as Susan Tedeschi undergoes surgery to have her appendix removed.

"I had an appendix scare and I've been told I need surgery to have it removed," Tedeschi writes on Instagram. "It's a very common procedure, or course, and I'll be okay, but sadly it does mean we have to cancel our appearances at Newport Folk and Floyd Fest."

“I’m incredibly disappointed. I never cancel shows and I don't like inconveniencing our fans, band and crew,” she continues. “So I need to take care of this now so it doesn’t become something more serious later.”

Finally she writes, “Thank you for your understanding and support. We promise we’ll make it up to y’all as soon as we can. I’ll be back on my feet before you know it, and we’ll see you out there soon.”

Tedeschi Trucks Band was due to play FloydFest in Check, Virginia, on July 24 and Newport Folk Festival, in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 26.

Their next scheduled shows are July 31 and Aug. 1 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

A complete list of dates can be found at TedechiTrucksBand.com.

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