Taylor Swift praises Paul McCartney's 'inspiring' new album

Taylor Swift has met Paul McCartney several times, and she attended his concert in LA in March. Now, she's promoting his new album on her Instagram Story.

Sharing one of Paul's posts about his new album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Taylor wrote, "Never not inspired by this eternally exceptional artist."

During an interview last month with BBC Radio 2, McCartney was asked how he perceives Taylor's global fame and if he'd give her any advice on dealing with it.

"You do see the parallel, y'know, like the fame and the amount of fame and the worldwide fame that Taylor Swift has and that [The Beatles] had," he replied. "But I don't think she needs any advice, [to] tell you the truth!"

But in a way, Paul may have inspired Taylor's Eras Tour. When the two sat down for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series in 2020, she told him that she'd gone to see him around 2010 or 2011.

"The thing I took away from the show most was that it was the most selfless set list I had ever seen. It was completely geared toward what it would thrill us to hear," she told him. "It had new stuff, but it had every hit we wanted to hear ... [a]nd I just remembered thinking, 'I’ve got to remember that,' that you do that set list for your fans."

She continued, "I think that learning that lesson from you taught me at a really important stage in my career that if people want to hear 'Love Story' and 'Shake It Off,' and I’ve played them 300 million times, play them the 300-millionth-and-first time."

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