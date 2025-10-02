Sunset Fest Cabo in danger after Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins drop out

But now, less than three weeks before the festival is supposed to kick off, several artists on the bill have pulled out. Cross, Loggins, Parsons and Ambrosia all recently announced on Instagram that they wouldn't be playing the festival, citing "unforeseen circumstances" beyond their control.
Rolling Stone reports that other acts originally on the bill, including Cruise, Al Stewart and Peter Beckett, have also pulled out of the festival. So far there's been no word from Springfield about his participation.
Sunset Fest Cabo has yet to comment on the cancellations or the status of the festival.
