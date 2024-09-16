Styx to play 'The Grand Illusion' in its entirety at new Las Vegas residency

Styx is returning to Las Vegas next year for a special residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The band announced they'll play five shows in January and February, during which they'll treat fans to a performance of their 1977 album, The Grand Illusion, in its entirety, along with other classic hits.

This show will mark the first time in their career they've played The Grand Illusion in its entirety. The album launched the band to stardom thanks to hits like "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)." It was a top 10 hit, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 2000, and went on to be certified triple Platinum in the U.S.

A Citi presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

