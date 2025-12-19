Styx announces lineup for 2026 Rockin’ in Paradise Florida festival

Terry Gowan, Will Evanovich, James "JY" Young, and Tommy Shaw of Styx perform during The Brotherhood Of Rock Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on July 06, 2025, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Styx has announced the lineup for their 2026 Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends beach weekend.

The festival, happening Oct. 8-10 in Miramar Beach, Florida, will feature Styx headlining two special shows. The lineup includes Yacht Rock Review, 38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder, Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship.

A presale is underway now, with fans getting a chance to win a spot at a private soundcheck by the band.

A complete lineup and reservation information can be found at StyxParadise.com.

In addition to the festival, Styx has a busy 2026 ahead of them, including a five-show Las Vegas residency at the The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a summer tour with Chicago and several dates with Cheap Trick.

A complete schedule can be found at StyxWorld.com.

