The Stray Cats announce fall tour dates

The Stray Cats are spending more time on the road this year.

The band’s three original members — Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom — have announced dates for a fall tour that begins Nov. 9 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The tour will hit several cities in Texas, as well as Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Florida and more, before wrapping Dec. 6 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets for all shows going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

After canceling their 2025 tour due to frontman Setzer’s health, The Stray Cats are set to return to the road on July 24 in Las Vegas. The tour is their first since Setzer’s February 2025 announcement that he’d been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that had left him unable to play guitar.

Summer dates run through Aug. 16 in Morristown, New Jersey. A complete schedule can be found at StrayCats.com.

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