Stewart Copeland on his relationship with Sting: ‘We get along great'

(L-R) Andy Summers, Sting and Stewart Copeland of The Police pose after being inducted as 'Knights in the Order of Arts and Letters' at the Ministry Of Culture on October 1, 2007 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian /Getty Images)

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland is opening up about his relationship with former bandmate Sting.

In an interview with Billboard, Copeland says he, Sting and Police guitarist Andy Summers "get alone just fine," adding that he and Sting are still in touch, often talking about "kids, Instagram memes, bulls***."

As Billboard notes, this is despite a lawsuit Copeland and Summers filed against Sting over Police royalties.

As for the reasons they still get along, Copeland notes, “It’s not because of satanic impulses or any of the human infirmities of jealousy, greed, pride, whatever. It’s because we had a spell where our music universes overlapped and we created some incredible stuff.”

“We really achieved everything we needed to achieve,” he says. “Really, as I’ve been saying a lot recently, ol’ Sting-O and I, we make music for different reasons, and it has a different place in our lives. So we get along great as long as we’re not trying to make music together.”

As for the lawsuit, Copeland will only say, “We’re not (in court). The bean counters are, somewhere over in London. For me it’s, ‘Lemme know how it works out.'”

Copeland is currently on his Have I Said Too Much? - The Police, Hollywood, and Other Adventures spoken word tour. His next show is Thursday in San Juan, Capistrano, California. A complete list of dates can be found at StewartCopeland.net.

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