Stevie Nicks' "The Lighthouse" is here: "This may be the most important thing I ever do"

Stevie Nicks' new song "The Lighthouse" is here, and according to the music legend, it might be not only the most important song she's ever written, but the most important thing she's ever done.

Stevie describes the song, about women's rights, as an "anthem." She's the one leading the charge, singing, "I wanna be The Lighthouse/ Bring all of you together." In a note, she explains she started the song a few months after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"It seemed like overnight, people were saying 'what can we, as a collective force, do about this,'" she recalls. "For me, it was to write a song. It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning, I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me, explaining what the loss of Roe v Wade would come to mean."

"I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night," she continues. "That was September 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, 'This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters and the men that love them.'"

Elsewhere in the song, Stevie sings, "They'll take your soul, they'll take your power/ Unless you save it/ ... I wanna teach 'em to fight/ I wanna tell 'em this has happened before/ Don't let it happen again."

"The Lighthouse" is Stevie's first new music since she released a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth" and her first new original song since 2020's "Show Them the Way." She'll perform on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12.

