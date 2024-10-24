Stevie Nicks reveals what caused final rift with Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks continues to insist that there’s no chance of Fleetwood Mac ever getting back together and going on tour.

In a new in-depth interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie says "there is no more Fleetwood Mac now, because when Christine [McVie] died, Fleetwood Mac died. We cannot replace her."

Stevie shuts down any notion that they might do one final farewell tour, noting that in addition to McVie's absence, she's done working with her former bandmate and ex-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham.

She says the last time she spoke to him was for “about three minutes” at Christine’s celebration of life in Los Angeles.

“I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," she says. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances."

As for what caused the final rift, Stevie says that at their MusiCares benefit she brought him a song called “Borrowed” that she recorded with LeAnn Rimes thinking they could play it together, “because I thought we could do this song beautifully.”

“That’s when he wasn’t very nice to anybody; he wasn’t very nice to Harry Styles,” she says. “I could hear my mom saying, ‘Are you really going to spend the next 15 years of your life with this man?’ I could hear my very pragmatic father — and by the way, my mom and dad liked Lindsey a lot — saying, ‘It’s time for you guys to get a divorce.’”

She adds, “Between those two, I said, 'I’m done.’”

