Stevie Nicks performs at Met Gala, duets with Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform during the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks was one of the special musical guests at Monday night’s Met Gala in New York, where she shared the stage with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

According to Vogue, Stevie and Sabrina, one of the co-chairs of the Gala, opened up the performance with a collaboration on Stevie's iconic Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide," before Stevie performed the Fleetwood Mac hit "Gypsy" and her solo classic "Edge of Seventeen," on her own. Stevie then closed the night with another Fleetwood Mac classic -- "Don't Stop" -- joined by Sabrina and a 12-person choir.

The "Don't Stop" performance comes a little over a week after she performed the tune at New Orleans Jazz Fest, which was her first performance of the track in 15 years. The song is normally sung by Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie.

Stevie's appearance at the high-profile New York event marked her Met Gala debut. On the red carpet, she wore a custom midnight blue and black Zara gown designed by John Galliano, as per People. The gown featured an enormously wide skirt, topped with a velvet and silk taffeta jacket. She crowned the look with one of her signature top hats.

Vogue reports that for her performance, Stevie wore a vintage Morgane LeFay dress and Margi Kent jacket.

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