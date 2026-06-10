Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge, Jackson Browne to perform at City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge and Jackson Browne are confirmed to perform at the 2026 Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Spirit of Life Gala, put on by the cancer research and treatment organization City of Hope.

This year’s event, happening Oct. 27 at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, will honor executive Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music.

City of Hope recently launched Mestel’s Spirit of Life campaign, which will raise money for City of Hope's work in CAR T cell therapy and other cellular immunotherapies to help fight cancer. A portion of the money raised will also go toward breast cancer research and patient care.

“As a breast cancer survivor, this cause is deeply personal to me,” said Etheridge. “I know how critical research, compassionate care and breakthrough treatments are for patients and families facing cancer.”

She adds, “I’m honored to join City of Hope, Larry and this incredible community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help raise support for lifesaving research and bring more hope to people navigating this disease.”

More info on the campaign can be found at CityofHope.org/mfei.

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