Stevie Nicks makes major donation to USC

Stevie Nicks is honoring the doctor who helps keep her voice in tip-top shape.

The singer has made a major donation to University of Southern California to help complete a $3 million fundraising goal for an endowed chair at the Keck School of Medicine at USC within the Caruso Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

The chair honors Dr. Joseph Sugerman, Nick’s longtime ear, nose and throat specialist.

“Through late nights on the road, years of touring, hours in the recording studio, I always knew I could count on Dr. Sugerman to be there to help keep my voice healthy, just as he does for his other patients,” said Nicks. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to acknowledge his talent and insights and mark his many years of outstanding practice.”

The first holder of the endowed chair will be Dr. Michael M. Johns, director of the USC Voice Center, which was established in 2017.

“I am touched and humbled by the support of my patients who have extended themselves to create this endowed chair, which will be dedicated to advancing vocal medicine,” said Dr. Sugerman. “I’m especially excited that this will strengthen the outstanding programs at the USC Voice Center.”

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