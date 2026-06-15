Stevie Nicks is angry at Keith Urban over yacht rock song

Keith Urban and Stevie Nicks perform during Jack Daniels Music City Midnight: New Years in Nashville on December 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Back in 1978, Stevie Nicks sang backup on a top-10 hit by Walter Egan called "Magnet and Steel," which she also inspired. Now she's miffed that an artist who just covered the song didn't invite her to sing on it.

Country superstar Keith Urban has released a yacht rock album called Flow State, featuring covers of classic songs like Stephen Bishop's "On and On," Ambrosia's "How Much I Feel," Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze" and Robbie Dupree's "Steal Away." He also covered "Magnet and Steel" and invited country group Little Big Town to sing on it with him. And that, he says, caused a problem.

Speaking to Billboard, Keith says, "The full weird story about all of that ... is [Stevie Nicks' guitarist] Waddy Wachtel is a good friend of mine. ... I sent Waddy the record, he played it for Stevie, and he sent me a text: 'Stevie's very angry that she wasn't asked to sing on the song with you.'"

He laughs, "I’m like, 'Oh my god, that’s fantastic!'”

While Stevie doesn't sing on the album, the king of yacht rock, Michael McDonald, does. He guest stars on a song called "We Go Back."

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