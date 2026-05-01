Stevie Nicks celebrates 25th anniversary of her sixth studio album, 'Trouble in Shangri-La'

Stevie Nicks is reflecting on her sixth studio album, Trouble in Shangri-La.

The album was released on May 1, 2001, and the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared an Instagram post to mark the album's 25th anniversary.

“25 years ago you all visited my Shangri-La for the first time,” she wrote. “This record gave me not only one of the most fun & creative times in my life but also my friendship with @sherylcrow. I owe it so much.”

The post was accompanied by a clip of the video for the song "Sorcerer," a collaboration with Crow. In addition to "Sorcerer," Crow co-produced several songs on the album and wrote the track "It's Only Love."

Trouble in Shangri-La debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, giving Nicks her highest-charting album since her second solo record, 1983's The Wild Heart. It would go on to spend 20 weeks on the chart and be certified Gold by the RIAA.

Stevie hasn't released a solo album since 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, although in 2025, while being inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame, she said she was working on a new record. So far there's no word on when that album may be released.

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