Stevie Nicks booked for 'Saturday Night Live'

Stevie Nicks is headed to Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is booked as the musical guest for the Oct. 12 episode of the NBC late night comedy sketch show, with Ariana Grande taking on hosting duties.

This will be Nicks' second time performing on SNL. The last time she was on the show was in December 1983, when she performed "Stand Back" and "Nightbird" from her sophomore solo album, The Wild Heart.

Saturday Night Live returns for its 50th season on Sept. 28 with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

Also booked for this season is host Nate Bargatze, with musical guest Coldplay on Oct. 5, Michael Keaton with musical guest Billie Eilish on Oct. 19, and John Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan on Nov. 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.