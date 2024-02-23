Steven Van Zandt shares his love of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me”

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Vandt is letting everyone know how much he appreciates the Kinks.

It all started when Kinks guitarist Dave Davies shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the band's classic tune "You Really Got Me," which was written by his brother and bandmate Ray Davies.

"You Really Got Me really was a landmark record and everyone wanted to be a part of it," Davies shared. "Next month is 60 years of YRGM anniversary. It was Ray's song and my guitar sound that made the record."

That prompted Van Zandt to comment, "Everything Dave is saying is historical fact. That record was the beginning of the modern Hard Rock world as we know it. Absolutely incredible that it was a top ten hit single! Unimaginable in today's boring f****** world.

And Davies was honored by the compliment, replying to Van Zandt, "That means a lot Steve. Thank you."

"You Really Got Me" was the third single the Kinks ever released and hit #1 in the U.K. It was the band’s breakthrough hit in the U.S., peaking at #7 on the chart. It was covered by Van Halen on their 1978 self-titled debut.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.