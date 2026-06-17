Steve Miller announces first shows of 2026

Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Steve Miller has announced his first concerts of 2026.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to return to the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on Oct. 9 and 10.

Miller first played the Rose Theater back in 2016 and has been performing at the venue for nearly a decade. According to a post on Instagram, the shows will have Miller honoring his "blues and jazz heroes."

Tickets are on sale now.

The October dates are the only shows Miller has on his schedule for 2026. In July 2025 he abruptly canceled the planned Steve Miller Band tour, blaming the extreme weather conditions hitting the U.S.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable," read his post on Instagram. "So… You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled."

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