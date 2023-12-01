Steve Hackett releases first single from upcoming 'The Circus And The Nightwhale'

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has shared the first single from his upcoming solo album, The Circus And The Nightwhale. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released the album's opening track, "People of the Smoke."

“’People of the Smoke’ spins us all back in time to 1950, when bustling post-war London was stifled with smog from trains, chimneys, industry and smokers,” Hackett shares. “I was born into that world! This song kicks off an album following my life’s journey both literally and metaphorically.”

The Circus and the Nightwhale is Hackett's first album of new material since 2021's instrumental album Under A Mediterranean Sky. It will be released February 16 and is available for preorder now.

