Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter sets East Coast tour dates

After playing shows on the West Coast this summer, guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, best known for his work with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, has announced a new set of fall tour dates.

Baxter, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of the Doobies, will kick off the new dates with a two-night stand in New York City November 7 and 8. The tour wraps November 19 in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. You can find details on JeffSkunkBaxter.com.

The tour is in support of Baxter's first solo album, 2022's Speed of Heat, which features contributions by his old Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers pal Michael McDonald, plus country star Clint Black and blues guitarist Jonny Lang.

"We plan on performing virtually all the songs from Speed of Heat, along with a few surprises," Baxter says. "The tours have gone extremely well, and it has been way too much fun and gratifying to perform these songs for a live audience, especially with a band as outstanding and amazing as the one I have the privilege of touring with me. The response has been incredible and just makes me want to keep on doing it!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.