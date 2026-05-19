Squeeze reunites with original member Jools Holland for first time in almost four decades

Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze perform on stage during their 'Trixies' album launch at KOKO during which the venue was transformed into Trixies nightclub for one night only, at KOKO on March 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

There was a Squeeze reunion on the latest episode of the BBC music show Later… With Jools Holland.

Squeeze members Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook reunited with their former bandmate Holland on the Sunday night episode, with the trio performing Squeeze's debut single, "Take Me I'm Yours," which was released in 1978.

The performance kicked off the 68th season of Later… With Jools Holland and marked the trio's first performance together in 36 years.

Holland was a founding member of Squeeze and played keyboards in the band until 1980. He appeared on the band's first three albums — their 1978 self-titled debut, 1979's Cool for Cats and 1980's Argybargy — before leaving to launch a solo career.

In addition to the "Take Me I'm Yours" performance, Squeeze performed "Why Don't You" and "The Place We Call Mars" from their most recent album, Trixies.

Squeeze is set to hit the road on a North American tour this summer with Adam Ant, Haircut 100 and Glenn's son, Leon Tilbrook. The tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Nashville and wraps Sept. 27 in Detroit.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at SqueezeOfficial.com.

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