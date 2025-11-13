Squeeze announces new album, 'Trixies', featuring songs written 50 years ago

Squeeze is getting ready to drop a new album, although the material in it isn't new … to them.

The band will release Trixies, their first album in eight years, on March 6. The songs on it were the first tunes Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook ever wrote together back when they were teens.

The songs are described as a "collection of stories set in a fictional night club, Trixies." They were written by the duo back in 1974 when recording was beyond their skill set.

"We fully committed ourselves to songwriting but this was three or four years before we even got to make our first record," Difford shares. "Long story short, these were songs that we just didn’t have enough musical experience to record properly."

Now, following the discovery of the original cassette, the band has finally turned the songs into an album, and they've just released the first song, "Trixies Pt.1," to digital outlets.

"The songs that we wrote then astound me. I'm proud of them now, and I'm particularly proud that it was young us that did that," Tilbrook says, adding, "The act of revisiting the Trixies songs had me in tears, partly because they're so good, but also because I'm aware of all the stuff that I've still yet to hear and write."

Difford notes, "It really fills me with joy that at my age we can discover that we wrote such great songs when we were teenagers. I’m very proud of that."

Trixies is available for preorder now.

