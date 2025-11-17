Soundgarden's Kim Thayil talks progress of new album: 'We always think, "What would Chris like?"

Soundgarden has been working on a new album featuring frontman Chris Cornell's final recordings since his death in 2017. Speaking with ABC Audio on the red carpet of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, guitarist Kim Thayil shared an update on the record's progress.

"We're missing a member in making these judgements," Thayil said, referring to Cornell. "We need to spend time to learn the material, reacquaint with it and think about the direction in which the material can go in order to make it the best that it can possibly be."

Thayil is making those decisions alongside drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, as well as in collaboration with the producers the three are working with.

"We always think, 'What would Chris like, what would he do, what do we like?'" Thayil said. "The producers' input on that regard, 'cause they all have worked with Chris before, is very helpful." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd performed together at the Rock Hall ceremony in honor of Soundgarden's induction. They were joined by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Americana artist Brandi Carlile and original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

