The Smashing Pumpkins poke fun at "classic songs" quote with hit-filled set list

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

The Smashing Pumpkins are poking fun at frontman Billy Corgan's recent comments about including "classic" songs in the band's live show.

In an Instagram post, the Pumpkins have shared a photo of the set list from a recent concert in Scotland, filled with hits including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Cherub Rock," "Zero," "Today," "1979" and "Tonight, Tonight."

"I want to address the elephant (rhinoceros) in the room - about SP not playing the hits or fan favorites," Corgan writes in the caption. "Just going to leave this here - here is SP not playing the hits in Glasgow."

In an interview with Kerrang!, Corgan shared, "I don't play any songs I don't want to play. I don't care if they're a classic or not. If I don't want to play it, I just don't play it."

"I don't put that on the audience like, 'Well, I've got to play this one for you,'" he added. "I think that's kind of cheese."

The Pumpkins are currently on tour in Europe. They'll be touring the U.S. with Green Day starting in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!