Slash working on second solo album, reveals why there won’t be a Guns N’ Roses biopic

Slash fans can look forward to another solo album from the rocker.

In an interview with Yahoo! Music, the Guns N' Roses guitarist reveals he's been working on a second solo record, which he describes as "sort of similar to my first solo record," noting it will feature "a bunch of different singers." His first solo record, 2010's Slash, featured guests like Chris Cornell, Lemmy Kilmister, Iggy Pop and more.

Slash says the new record will be "more blues-oriented" than the first one and would only reveal one guest on the album: Demi Lovato. He shared that he recorded his contribution to her rock remake of "Sorry Not Sorry" after she recorded her feature on his record.

The only other detail he shared about the album is that it’s “definitely coming out next year.”

In the same interview, Slash discussed why fans shouldn't expect to see a biopic on Guns N' Roses "anytime in the foreseeable future."

“I've just never been able to envision how you're gonna get it [right],” he says. “It's always some fabricated, over exaggerated, f***** bulls***; it’s very rare that you see a [rock biopic] movie that actually feels genuine. And so I don't even wanna be a part of all that. I just don't think that it would be done real justice.”

He adds, “I've seen a lot of bad [biopics] and they freak me out."

In the meantime, Slash is currently busy on Guns N' Roses world tour, which hits Athens, Greece, on Sunday, July 22. It returns to North America in August, with the first U.S. date happening August 11 in Hershey Park, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

