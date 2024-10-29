Sinéad O'Connor's 'All Apologies' cover soundtracks '﻿Queer'﻿ trailer

By Josh Johnson

The late Sinéad O'Connor's cover of Nirvana's "All Apologies" soundtracks the newly released trailer for the upcoming film Queer.

Starring Daniel Craig and Drew StarkeyQueer is based on the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name, published in 1985. It's directed by Challengers and Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Queer premieres in theaters in November. You can watch the trailer on YouTube.

"All Apologies" is a track off Nirvana's third and final album, In Utero. O'Connor covered it on her 1994 album Universal Mother, which was released five months after Kurt Cobain's death.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!