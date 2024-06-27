Sharon Osbourne teases Ozzy & Lemmy cartoon: "We're excited about it"

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne & Lemmy Kilmister in 1981; Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images (Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister may reunite in animated form.

As Sharon Osbourne tells Arizona's The Entertainer! magazine, a cartoon about the Prince of Darkness and the late Motörhead frontman is in the works.

"They are superheroes," Sharon says of the show's premise. "It's very, very funny. It's irreverent and funny. Hopefully somebody will buy that and that'll go out. We're excited about it."

Ozzy and Lemmy were friends in real life, and they collaborated on the former's 1991 album, No More Tears. In 2021, Ozzy released a new version of his song "Hellraiser," which was later recorded by Motörhead, featuring both his and Lemmy's vocals.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and his family were set to appear at Phoenix's Mad Monster Party horror convention in July, but the Osbournes have since had to cancel. However, Ozzy and Sharon's son, Jack, will still attend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!