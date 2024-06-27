Sharon Osbourne teases Ozzy & Lemmy cartoon: "We're excited about it"

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister may reunite in animated form.

As Sharon Osbourne tells Arizona's The Entertainer! magazine, a cartoon about the Prince of Darkness and the late Motörhead frontman is in the works.

"They are superheroes," Sharon says of the show's premise. "It's very, very funny. It's irreverent and funny. Hopefully somebody will buy that and that'll go out. We're excited about it."

Ozzy and Lemmy were friends in real life, and they collaborated on the former's 1991 album, No More Tears. In 2021, Ozzy released a new version of his song "Hellraiser," which was later recorded by Motörhead, featuring both his and Lemmy's vocals.

Meanwhile, Ozzy and his family were set to appear at Phoenix's Mad Monster Party horror convention in July, but the Osbournes have since had to cancel. However, Ozzy and Sharon's son, Jack, will still attend.

